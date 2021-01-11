TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.69 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter.

BSV remained flat at $$82.72 during trading on Monday. 2,317,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

