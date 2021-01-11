TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:SMMD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,357 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.