TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 165,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,523.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

