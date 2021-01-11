TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 563 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 192.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.31. 664,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.10. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

