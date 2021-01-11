TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $68.83 on Monday, hitting $811.19. 58,972,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,851,707. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

