TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0065

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $200,691.49 and approximately $8,046.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 83.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.36 or 0.04224632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00334934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

