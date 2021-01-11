TrueFi Hits Market Capitalization of $25.20 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $25.20 million and $668,899.00 worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00110992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00066455 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00260816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00062595 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,738.65 or 0.86602423 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrueFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars.

