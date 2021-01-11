TrueFlip (TFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $427.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One TrueFlip token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $919,751.83 and approximately $427.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00322722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.63 or 0.03608485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.