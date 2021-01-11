Truegame (TGAME) Reaches Market Cap of $53,238.71

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $53,238.71 and approximately $13,049.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

