Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $22,899,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

