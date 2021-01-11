TrustSwap Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $45.95 million and $1.74 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113714 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00271780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065319 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,420.36 or 0.89431334 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,347,754 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.