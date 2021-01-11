TrustVerse Trading 18% Lower This Week (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $373,414.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

