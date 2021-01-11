TrustVerse (TRV) Price Reaches $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and approximately $80,778.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.