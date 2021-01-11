TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.83

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $4.75. TUI shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 90,100 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TUIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. TUI had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.63%. On average, research analysts expect that TUI AG will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

