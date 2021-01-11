Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $37.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $28,430.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

