Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRQ. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $13.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

TRQ traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

