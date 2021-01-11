TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $985,748.75 and approximately $202,173.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 420% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 91,740,801,823 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

