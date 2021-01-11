Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Trading Down 6.4% on Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $48.18. Approximately 61,146,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 21,189,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Specifically, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,622,523 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Twitter by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.