U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.61 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $358.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $353.21 million and the highest is $364.00 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $369.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $408,635. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth $270,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the second quarter worth $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $843.47 million, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

