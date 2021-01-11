U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.61. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 66,654 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.