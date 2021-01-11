Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.43. 329,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,633,980. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

