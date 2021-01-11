Ubiq Hits 24 Hour Volume of $42,405.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $42,405.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,405.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.64 or 0.03085651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00391282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.01354523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.18 or 0.00541117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00477112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00264105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020184 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

