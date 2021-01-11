UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Trading Up 0.8%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 27,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 1,280.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

