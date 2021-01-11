UBS Group Begins Coverage on ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $20.08 on Monday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $24.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.