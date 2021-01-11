UBS Group Lowers JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) to Sell

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JCDXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.