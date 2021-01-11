Ultiledger (ULT) Hits Market Cap of $31.93 Million

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $31.93 million and $128,607.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

