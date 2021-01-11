Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $165.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

RARE stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,689. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,094,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

