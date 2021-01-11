Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 6.5%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares were down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 1,958,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,900,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 47.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 9.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 148,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

