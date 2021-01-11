UNICORN Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $36,618.41 and $10.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

