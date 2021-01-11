UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One UniLend token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $471,257.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

UniLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.