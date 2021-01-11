Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.35.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,238. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day moving average of $192.04. The company has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates lifted its position in Union Pacific by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,160,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 349,458 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group now owns 3,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $998,000. Modera Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 7,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 89.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,109,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,536,000 after acquiring an additional 998,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.