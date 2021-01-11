Uniswap Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.62 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $4.62 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.15 or 0.00014775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,858,656 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

