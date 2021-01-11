United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 44348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £4.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05.

About United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; beds; laminate and vinyl floorings; luxury vinyl tiles; rugs; and artificial grass. It also offers accessories, such as pillows, door bars, adhesives, grippers, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for carpets and laminates.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.