United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.00

Shares of United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

