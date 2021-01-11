United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.83.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.60%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 267,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.