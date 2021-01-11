United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lessened by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $161.86. 6,071,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

