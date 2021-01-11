United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.
Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.39 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
