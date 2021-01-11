United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPS. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $158.39 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

