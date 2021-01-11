United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Boosted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 3.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 86.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in United Rentals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 99.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,755. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

