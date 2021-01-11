United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Trading Down 0.5%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.24. 82,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 124,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 1,237.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 72,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter.

