United Traders Token (UTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.75 Million

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One United Traders Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. United Traders Token has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $496.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, United Traders Token has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About United Traders Token

UTT is a token. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . United Traders Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Uttoken.io . The official website for United Traders Token is uttoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The United Traders is a trading company of U.S stock markets operating since 2009. The United Traders will use the blockchain technology to expand their platform and create a marketplace for cryptocurrencies powered by an ERC-20 token. The actual platform feature a pool of algorithmic strategies which was employed by the Kvadrat Black SPC hedge fund named as Kvadrat Black, a Type C strategy (a pool of manual and algorithmic strategies extensively used on the cryptocurrency markets), an IPO with United Traders (a feature which allows investors to buy shares of companies offering IPO’s on a provisional subscription basis) and OTC (a feature which allows an investor to buy shares in non-public companies). United Traders Token (UTT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay for trading services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling United Traders Token

United Traders Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as United Traders Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade United Traders Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase United Traders Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

