Unitrade Hits Market Cap of $4.78 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Unitrade token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00035516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,190.98 or 0.03642742 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Unitrade Token Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

