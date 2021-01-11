Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Reaches $10.78 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Universa has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $76,903.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.38 or 0.00327254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.98 or 0.03882007 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Universa

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

