Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce $106.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the lowest is $105.00 million. Universal Display posted sales of $101.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $394.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.30 million to $397.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $546.64 million, with estimates ranging from $521.10 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Universal Display stock opened at $247.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $249.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $2,133,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,126,867.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after buying an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 47.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after buying an additional 523,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Universal Display by 394.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 76,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Universal Display by 93.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.