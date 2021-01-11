Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.