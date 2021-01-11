UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00003793 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $19.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00386432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 82.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

