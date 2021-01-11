Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

UPST stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.51. 35,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,460. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

About Upstart

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.