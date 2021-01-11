Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

UPST traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,460. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $61.26.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last 90 days.

