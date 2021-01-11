Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.
UPST traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 41,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,460. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $61.26.
About Upstart
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.