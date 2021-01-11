Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

UPST stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

