Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $38.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $127,947.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 128.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

