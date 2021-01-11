USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.03 million and $1.95 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00108253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00065686 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00254502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00061156 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,816.76 or 0.84726984 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

